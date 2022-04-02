The City of Ada will have a council meeting Monday, April 4 at 5:45 p.m. at the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber at City Hall at 231 South Townsend.
CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District, for commercial office space in an existing structure, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
All of Lot 4 in Block 2 of Norris Hills, a subdivision of the NE/4 of Section 34, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.
This property is also known as 1625 Arlington.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
7. Discussion of and action on an ordinance regarding an Amendment to the City of Ada Plan adopting the revised and restated OkMRF Master Defined Contribution Retirement Plan.
8. Discussion of and action on an ordinance regarding an Amendment to the City of Ada CMO Plan adopting the revised and restated OkMRF Master Defined Contribution Retirement Plan.
9. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
10. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
11. Adjournment.
