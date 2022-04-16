The City Council of Ada will be meeting Monday, April 18 at the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber inside City Hall at 231 S. Townsend at 5:45 p.m.
Here is the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to C-2, General Commercial District, Planned Unit Development, for a Garden Center, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
All of Lot 1 in Block 16, and Lots 7 and 8 in Block 17, of the Daggs Addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.
This property is also known as 831 and 901 West 14th. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
7. Public Hearing: Fiscal Year 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) No. 17977 – Sidewalk Project at Wintersmith Park, Final Performance Report.
8. Discussion of and action on Closeout Resolution approving and accepting Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) No. 17977 – Sidewalk Project at Wintersmith Park as complete.
9. Public Hearing: Fiscal Year 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – Proposed Sidewalk Replacement Project at Wintersmith Park.
10. Discussionofandactiononadoptionofresolutiontoapplyfor Fiscal Year 2022 CDBG – proposed Sidewalk Replacement Project at Wintersmith Park.
11. Discussion of and action on adopting “City of Ada Citizen Participation Plan” for Fiscal Year 2022 CDBG – proposed Sidewalk Replacement Project at Wintersmith Park.
12. Discussion of and action on adoption of resolution committing leveraged (matching) funds for Fiscal Year 2022 CDBG – proposed Sidewalk Replacement Project at Wintersmith Park.
13. Discussion of and action on adoption of “Residential Anti- Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan” for Fiscal Year 2022 CDBG – proposed Sidewalk Replacement Project at Wintersmith Park.
14. Discussion of and action on adoption of Section 3 Plan Resolution and Sub-Recipient Plan for Fiscal Year 2022 CDBG – proposed Sidewalk Replacement Project at Wintersmith Park.
15. Reading of “2022 Fair Housing Proclamation” by Mayor McFarlin.
16. DiscussionofandactiononapprovalofAgreementwithParkhill, Smith & Cooper, Inc. to prepare the Fiscal Year 2022 CDBG application and administer project, if funded.
17. Discussion of and action on approval of Engineering Services Agreement with KSA Engineers, Inc. for the Fiscal Year 2022 CDBG Sidewalk Replacement Project at Wintersmith Park.
18. Executive Session to discuss threatened or pending litigation [as provided in Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, Section 307(B)(4)].
19. DiscussionofandactiononsettlementinPontotocCountyRural Water District No. 7, an Oklahoma Rural Water District vs. City of Ada, an Oklahoma Municipal Corporation, Case No. 20-CV-KEW, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, and authorization for Mayor to execute settlement agreement and any documents to complete settlement and pending litigation.
20. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
21. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
22. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.