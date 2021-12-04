At the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber City Hall - 231 South Townsend on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 5:45 PM
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from C-O, Office Commercial District, to C-2, General Commercial District, with a Use Permitted on Review for Mini-Storage Units in an existing building, and declaring an emergency for the following described property: A tract of land located in the NE/4 NW/4 of Section 15, Township 3 North, Range 6 East, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point 1814.70 feet east and 480.0 feet south of the northwest corner of said Section 15, said point being on the south right-of-way line of Research Road; thence N 89°31’44” E along said right-of-way a distance of 138.47 feet; thence in an easterly direction along a curve to the left having a radius of 622.96 feet, an arc distance of 65.24 feet; thence N 83°31’44” E along said right of way a distance of 398.62 feet; thence S 0° 25’57” E a distance of 711.48 feet; thence S 89°36’06” W a distance of 600.00 feet to the east property line now or formerly of Robert S. Kerr Research Center; thence N 00°25’57” W along said property line a distance of 665.63 feet to the point of beginning.
This property is located at 3700 IRT Drive. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
7. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, and C-O, Office Commercial District, to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District, Planned Unit Development for Retail Commercial Businesses, and declaring an emergency for the following described property: Lots 36, 37, and 38 of County Club Place Addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County Oklahoma.
This property is located at the intersection of Arlington and Crownpoint. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
8. Presentation and discussion with Oka’ Institute representatives.
9. Discussion of and action on approval of Ada City Council 2022 Calendar Year Schedule
of Regular Meetings.
10. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
11. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
12. Adjournment.
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Monday, December 6, 2021
Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Discussion of and action on approval of Ada Public Works Authority 2022 Calendar
Year Schedule of Regular Meetings.
5. Reports by Authority Manager and/or APWA Staff.
6. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
7. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.