CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA

Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber

City Hall - 231 South Townsend

Monday, March 7, 2022 5:45 p.m.

1. Call to order.

2. Pledge of Allegiance.

3. Invocation.

4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.

5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.

6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to C-2, General Commercial District, Planned Unit Development, for a Garden Center, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:

All of Lot 1 in Block 16, and Lots 7 and 8 in Block 17, of the Daggs Addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.

This property is also known as 831 and 901 West 14th. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)

7. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.

8. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.

9. Adjournment.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you