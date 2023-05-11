Ada Center-Stage Drama Camp is now taking applications. This summer join director Vickie Reifsnider and musical director Rudy Lupinski to perform “Pom-Pom Zombies,” script and songs by Stephen Murray.
This hilarious musical begins in the 1960s when school’s out for the summer, and all the kids are ready to surf and have fun in the sun.
The most popular hangout is Barnacle Betty’s Beach Club, which happens to be right next door to the evil Ivana Ratnik’s Nuclear Power Plant.
But…oops! Cindy Sue, the head cheerleader, accidentally gets some nuclear waste on her hot dog instead of pickle relish, and soon the beach is overrun with pom-pom wielding zombies! Can the nerds save the day?
The 2023 camp schedule begins with a Meet & Greet on Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at ECU Faust Auditorium.
The campers depart Ada to the Texoma Baptist Ministry camp in Mead, OK on Thursday, May 25 and return to Ada on Friday, June 2.
Daytime rehearsals will be held at the ECU Ataloa Theatre on Monday through Wednesday, June 5, 6, 7 from 1:00-4:00 p.m.
The campers will perform the production to the general public Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night, June 8, 9, 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door.
The tuition fee is $375 per camper. Fee includes camp fee, food and lodging. This price does not include costumes.
All performers will provide their own costumes. A costume description will be determined once roles are assigned.
Family Rate: $375 for the first child and $175 for each additional family member.
For more information contact Vickie Reifsnider (580) 421-5122 or Rudy Lupinski (580) 272-7234.
Ada Center-Stage Drama Camp is a non-profit 501(c)(3) theatre arts camp. Email: acda4kids@yahoo.com.
