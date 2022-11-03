The Ada High football team won't play Broken Bow under the Friday Night Lights this week after all. The two teams will square off in the Saturday afternoon sun, instead.
Due to the great chance of severe storms in the area, Ada and Broken Bow officials agreed to change the game to Saturday. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2 p.m. at Broken Bow Memorial Stadium.
"It looks like it's going to be really bad weather during that time (Friday night) and maybe even some possible tornadic weather. We'd have to bus the kids somewhere to get them to shelter," said Ada head coach Brad O'Steen.
Broken Bow officials contacted Ada Thursday morning and wanted to play the game Thursday night but O'Steen said that wasn't enough advanced warning for him and his staff to make it happen.
"We weren't able to get everything together. It was just too soon of notice," he said. "The only other option was to play Saturday."
A Saturday afternoon football game could be beneficial for the Cougars if they can make an extended playoff run.
"It is what it is. A lot of times your semifinal games are played Saturday afternoon so it will give us some experience as far as playing midday," he said.
The schedule change allowed the Cougars to have a normal, abbreviated practice on Thursday and then move its standard walk-through to Friday. Players will be released early on Friday in case storms come through the area early that evening.
Ada defensive coordinator Colby Shamley, who coached at Broken Bow for three years before joining Ada's staff last year, has warned O'Steen and company that the natural grass field could turn into a swamp if that area gets a lot of rain Friday night.
"It's supposed to rain two to three inches. The field will probably be OK the first quarter but by the end of the game it could get real sloppy," O'Steen said.
Note: The Stratford Bulldogs and Sulphur Bulldogs have both changed their Week 10 football games tonight. Stratford travels to Ringling and Sulphur heads to Plainview.
