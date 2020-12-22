If you see Ada boys coach Kyle Caufield smiling these days, it not just because he’s in the Christmas spirit.
Caufield watched his team make just enough plays down the stretch to turn back Shawnee 37-33 on Senior Night Friday inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, ended its first-semester schedule with five straight victories after dropping its season-opener at Shawnee 70-64.
The Wolves, under the direction of former Latta coach and Ada High graduate Paxton Kilby, have played just the two games against the Cougars after losing several scheduled contests due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s a very big win. Any time you can beat a team the caliber of Shawnee, It’s a really good win,” Caufield said.
Neither team led by more than five in the seesaw, defensive affair.
Shawnee scored six straight points from its two post players on three consecutive putbacks to end the third quarter and start the fourth period to grab a 33-29 lead with 4:47 to play.
Joe Maytubby, a 6-5 senior, and Isaiah Willis, a 6-6 senior, did damage most of the game inside the paint. Maytubby hit the first putback with just over two minutes left in the third to tie the game at 29-29. After Braxston Keller missed a pair of free throws, Willis scored after pulling down a rebound to put Shawnee ahead 31-29 heading into the final eight minutes.
Maytubby scored on a second putback for the first points of the fourth period at the 4:47 mark to give the visitors a 33-29 cushion.
However, Ada amped up its defense and Shawnee wouldn’t score again.
“That’s what we preach. If you’re going to win games, you have to get defensive stops at crucial times and that’s what we went out there and did. I’m proud of the kids for working hard defensively,” Caufield said.
Sophomore Jack Morris snapped an Ada cold streak — the Cougars had missed seven consecutive field goals — with a nifty fast-break layup that made ti 33-31 with 3:20 left.
After a timeout by Shawnee, AHS junior playmaker Kaden Cooper turned a steal into a monstrous two-handed dunk that knotted the score at 33-all with 2:19 showing on the clock.
Wyatt Brown got free inside for a basket — his first and only one of the game – to put the home team on top 35-33.
Ada capped the scoring with late free throws by David Anderson and Morris.
Both teams could have helped their own cause at the free-throw line and the 3-point arc. Shawnee finished 3-of-10 from the charity stripe and made only 2-of-20 3-point shots. Ada sank 5-of-15 free throws and missed all 10 of its 3-point attempts.
“Normally, we shoot pretty well from the free-throw line, but it just wasn’t there tonight,” Caufield said. “We did a good job of getting to the line, we just need to knock them down.”
Cooper and David Johnson tallied 11 points apiece to lead the Cougar charge. Cooper also pulled down a team-best nine rebounds. Morris followed with nine points, five rebounds and three steals.
Maytubby and Willis combined for 19 points and 24 rebounds for the Wolves. Maytubby scored 11 points and had 12 boards, while Willis added with points and 10 rebounds.
“That’s a big task to block out those big kids from Shawnee. They’re humongous, but I thought we battled them and that’s all you can ask,” Caufield said.
SHS sharpshooter Tanner Morris struggled on this night. He scored 11 points on 5-of-20 shooting overall and 2-of-11 from long range.
The Cougars are now off until traveling to Plainview on Jan. 5.
