OKLAHOMA CITY – Latta High School senior, Autumn Sutton, and Ada High School senior, Reagan McCortney, have completed a week of service as pages for Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada. They served at the Capitol during the 14th week of session from May 8-11.
Paging gives high school students a behind-the-scenes look at the legislative process. They provide important services during the busy legislative session, including assisting in Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The group met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and took a commemorative photo. They also met with Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and Edmond Sen. Adam Pugh. The pages participated in a mock legislative committee meeting, along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they presented and debated bills from the 2023 legislative session. Finally, they toured the Oklahoma History Center and the newly renovated Capitol.
Autumn participates in cheer, FFA, and National Honor Society. She has volunteered for a Special Olympics fundraiser through her FFA chapter and Abba’s Tables. Autumn would like to attend Oklahoma State University with an interest in Speech Language Pathology. She is the daughter of Ada residents, Melisha and Josh Sutton.
Reagan participates in Student Council and the career kickstart program. She plans to attend Southeastern Oklahoma State University to study biology and chemistry. She is the daughter of Ada residents, Sen. Greg and Ashley McCortney.
