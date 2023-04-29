Nearly 80 quilts were on display in the Pontotoc County Home & Community Education Association annual Quilt Show held at the Agri-Plex Convention Center.

Of those 63 quilts were judged and 15 of those were for show only. 

Results were:

Featured Quilter - Lisa Timmons

Best of Show – Sherry Ward – Allen

People’s Choice – Sandi Sanders – Ada

Hand Applique –

1st Rhonda Elmore

Machine Applique

1st Dee Ann Hodges

2nd Sondra Johnson

3rd Max Oliver

Hand Pieced/Hand Quilted

1st Janet Alexander

2nd Calla Gammill

Machine Pieced/Hand Quilted

1st Connie Hall

2nd Connie Hall

3rd Connie Hall

Machine Pieced/Machine Quilted

A: King/Queen

1st Carol Byers Current

2nd Carol Byers Current

3rd Carla Moon

B: Full/Twin

1st Cindy Keefer

2nd Janna Kelley

3rd Lisa Timmons

Machine Pieced//Machine Quilted Self

1st Joyce Smith

2nd Kay Hargrave

3rd Max Oliver

Hand Embroidered

1st Rhonda Elmore

2nd Jana Phillips

Machine Embroidered

1st Kay Hargrave

2nd Glenda Oliver

First Quilt

1st Peggy Wise

Crib Quilt Machine Quilted

1st Jana Phillips

2nd Holly Sewell

3rd Jeralee McNeal

Crib Quilt Hand Quilted

1st Janet Alexander

Quilted Home Déco

1st Cindy Keefer

2nd Janna Kelley

T-Shirt Quilt

1st Jackson Howard

Wall Hanging, Machine Quilted

1st Kay Hargrave

2nd Dee Ann Hodges

3rd Max Oliver

Wall Hanging, Hand Quilted

1st Sherry Gardner

2nd Vickie Bess

Throw/Lap Quilt, Machine Quilted

1st Carla Moon

2nd Jesse Welch

3rd Cindy Derryberry

Paper Pieced

1st Sherri Ward

2nd Shelly Hamby

Jr. Quilts, Under the age of 13

1st Taylor Huntsman

2nd Makayla Huntsman

3rd Jessa Farrill

Panel Quilt

1st Carla Moon

2nd Janet Wilburn

3rd DeeAnn Hodges

